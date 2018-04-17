Mengden (2-2) allowed just one run on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts over eight innings in a win Monday over the White Sox.

Mengden lasted into the sixth inning for the first time all season and nearly managed to go the distance. Thank in part a rough White Sox lineup that managed to go 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, but Mengden drew 14 swinging strikes and tossed 20 first pitch strikes to 30 hitters. He was as sharp as you could ask, and he brought his ERA all the way down to 4.50 in the process.