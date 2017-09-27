Mengden (2-2) took the loss against the A's on Tuesday, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over six-plus innings while striking out three.

He extended his scoreless streak to 19 innings before the M's hung two runs on him in the fourth, and then Mengden allowed the first two batters he saw in the seventh to reach base before getting the hook, only to watch as Ryan Dull immediately served up a three-run homer to Danny Valencia. Mengden is slated to start Oakland's regular-season finale Sunday on the road against the Rangers.