Mengden (4-1) earned the win against Seattle on Sunday, completing 5.1 innings and giving up three runs on six hits while striking out two.

Mengden was given an early six-run lead and rolled to his third straight win by limiting the Mariners to single runs in the second, fourth, and sixth innings. His line may have been even better if not for Seattle catcher Omar Narvaez, who drove in all three runs scored against him. The 26-year-old began the season struggling with his control -- he walked 14 batters in his first 20.2 innings -- but has settled down to issue only two free passes in his last 19.1 frames. Mengden finishes the first half with a 4-1 record along with a 4.73 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB in 40 innings of work.