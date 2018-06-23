Mengden exited Saturday's game against the White Sox with a right foot sprain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mengden had a tough time before leaving with the injury, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk, striking out just one in two innings. He did not end up factoring into the decision. Mengden has had foot injuries before and had foot surgery prior to the 2017 season. The seriousness of this particular injury is not yet clear.