Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Exits with foot sprain
Mengden exited Saturday's game against the White Sox with a right foot sprain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Mengden had a tough time before leaving with the injury, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk, striking out just one in two innings. He did not end up factoring into the decision. Mengden has had foot injuries before and had foot surgery prior to the 2017 season. The seriousness of this particular injury is not yet clear.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Allows four earned runs•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Hit hard again in loss•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Surrenders four homers Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Strong start again Thursday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Extends scoreless streak with two-hit shutout•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Picks up fourth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...