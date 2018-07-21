Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Expected to stay in minors for now
Mengden is expected to make his next start at Triple-A Nashville after Athletics manager Bob Melvin suggested that Frankie Montas would likely be recalled from the minors when a fifth starter is needed Tuesday against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After a three-week stay on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained foot, Mengden was activated July 14 and immediately optioned to Triple-A, despite having turned in a respectable 4.47 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over his first 16 starts with Oakland. Though he was bypassed for a promotion out of the All-Star break, Mengden looks be the next man in line should the Athletics elect to make a rotation change. Montas and Brett Anderson would seem most at risk of ceding their respective spots to Mengden if either pitcher struggles in his subsequent outings with the big club.
