Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Extends scoreless streak with two-hit shutout
Mengden (5-4) tossed a two-hit shutout Saturday against the Diamondbacks en route to his fifth win of the season. He struck out five and issued zero walks.
The mustachioed marvel continued his tour of dominance, as he has now given up four earned runs over his last 33.2 innings (1.07 ERA), including a current 17-inning scoreless streak. Mengden induced 13 groundballs in this one, which has been a big part of his success over this stretch. With only 43 strikeouts in 66.1 innings this season, projection systems will be anticipating quite a bit of regression. However, he would have to regress in a massive way to not end up being a draft-day bargain for his owners. He will look to extend his scoreless streak Thursday against the Rays.
