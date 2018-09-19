Mengden pitched four innings Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three against the Athletics.

Liam Hendriks served as the opener before Mengden took over in the second inning for another solid outing. This routine has been working of late, as an opener has pitched an inning before giving way to Mengden in each of his last three straight outings, and the 25-year-old is working to a 0.66 ERA and 0.44 WHIP over 13.2 innings in that span. He'll likely continue to be used in a similar capacity over the final two weeks of the season.