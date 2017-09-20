Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Fires seven scoreless in win over Tigers
Mengden (2-1) earned the win over the Tigers on Wednesday, allowing seven hits while striking out four over seven scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.
On the heels of a complete-game two-hitter against Philadelphia, Mengden blanked the Tigers over seven for his third straight quality start. The peripherals suggest he's overachieved to a significant extent during his time with Oakland, but for those owners simply chasing wins and strikeouts, Mengden will make for an appealing play during the final week of the season with two starts on tap (vs SEA, at TEX).
