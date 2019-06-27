Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Fires six scoreless frames
Mengden (2-1) earned the win Wednesday at St. Louis after allowing only four hits over six scoreless innings. He had five strikeouts and one walk.
Mengden's first start for the A's in place of the suspended Frankie Montas was a dominant one, as he delivered 64 of his 93 pitches for strikes and didn't give up an extra-base hit. The 26-year-old had a 19:15 K:BB in the majors this year entering Wednesday, so it's encouraging to see only the one walk issued. Mengden lines up for a tough matchup versus the Twins next week.
