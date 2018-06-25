Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Flies to Oakland for further evaluation
Mengden (foot) flew back to Oakland to have his sprained right foot examined by team doctors, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Mengden's status remains firmly up in the air, with a stint on the disabled list still a possibility. The veteran has had previous issues with his foot, but Slusser reports that the feeling is this current injury is unrelated. A further update on Mengden's status is possible Monday, when further clarity should be shed on his chances of making his next scheduled start Thursday against the Tigers.
