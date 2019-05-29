Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Following opener Wednesday
Mengden will work as a bulk reliever Wednesday against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Mengden was originally scheduled to start, but the A's opted to go with an opener in Liam Hendriks before allowing Mengden to come in and cover the bulk of innings. In three appearances for the big club this season (all starts), Mengden owns a 3.31 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB in 16.1 innings.
