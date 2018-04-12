Mengden (1-2) picked up the win over the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits over five-plus innings while striking out five.

The right-hander got pulled from the game after the first two batters reached base in the sixth inning, but by that point the A's had a 9-2 lead and were on their way to a 16-6 rout, so Mengden's first win of the year was never in serious jeopardy. His 6.19 ERA through three starts looks ugly, but it's a product on an elevated BABIP -- he's allowed only one homer through 16 innings, and his 12:2 K:BB is solid. Mengden will next take the mound Monday at home against the White Sox.