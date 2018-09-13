Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Gets win with brilliant long-relief outing
Mengden (7-6) picked up the win in Wednesday's 10-0 rout of the Orioles, allowing only one walk over five no-hit, scoreless innings while striking out three.
Liam Hendriks gave Oakland a single shutout frame as the opener before handing the ball off to Mengden, who completely baffled Baltimore's hitters. The five innings were Mengden's longest outing with the A's since June 17, and it's unclear at this point whether he'll shift into a real rotation role for the final couple of weeks of the season or remain as the long-relief anchor for bullpen days.
