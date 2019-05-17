Mengden is listed as the Athletics' starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Tigers.

Mengden was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to make a spot start last weekend against Cleveland, taking the loss in that outing after giving up four runs on five hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. Despite the underwhelming numbers, the Athletics apparently elected to keep Mengden in the rotation over struggling fifth starter Aaron Brooks, who was used in a mop-up role out of the bullpen in Thursday's 17-3 win over Detroit. Mengden's career 17.6 strikeout percentage puts a major cap of his fantasy upside, though he did provide some assistance in the ratio categories last season with a 4.05 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 115.2 innings.