Mengden allowed one earned run on six hits while walking none and striking out five across 6.1 innings Sunday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Mengden pitched well enough to earn the win, but didn't get enough run support. He showed strong control of the strike zone -- 72 of his 102 pitches were strikes -- and limited the Red Sox to just two extra-base hits. Through five starts this season, Mengden has yet to walk more than one batter in an outing and has just a .89 BB/9 as a result. Strikeouts are lacking in his profile, but he has pitched deep into his past two starts and has proven capable of providing solid ratio stats.