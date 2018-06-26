Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Heading to disabled list
Mengden will be placed on the disabled list with a foot sprain Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Mengden left his start Saturday with the injury. He has no timetable for his return, though he didn't suffer any structural damage, Slusser reports. Chris Bassitt will replace him in the rotation.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Undergoing MRI•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Flies to Oakland for further evaluation•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Exits with foot sprain•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Allows four earned runs•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Hit hard again in loss•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Surrenders four homers Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...