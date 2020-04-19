Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Helped by delayed regular season
Mengden (elbow), who resumed throwing March 13, will miss significantly less time, if any, thanks to the delayed start to the regular season.
The right-hander's original recovery timeline from Feb. 12 arthroscopic surgery was 6-to-10 weeks, which was set to definitely keep him out through the early portion of the season when Opening Day was still scheduled to unfold March 26. With the first regular-season game now unlikely to transpire before June 1 at the earliest, Mengden could be available from the start of the 2020 campaign. The 27-year-old will look to secure a multi-inning bullpen role with all five rotation spots likely spoken for, and Mengden should have a chance to corroborate the fitness of his elbow during whatever ramp-up period takes place leading up to the onset of the regular season.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Targeting midseason return•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Transferred to 60-day injured list•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Out 6-to-10 weeks•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Nabs save in blowout•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Joining big club in Houston•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The scarcities at starting pitcher and relief pitcher were readily apparent in our latest Head-to-Head...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Calhoun
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Advanced stats primer for pitchers
Here are some of the key advanced stats to look at for pitchers and shows you how to use them...
-
Mailbag: Roto merits; Stanton's value
Is Trea Turner a deserving first-rounder? Why do ADP results vary so much from site to site?...