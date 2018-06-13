Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Hit hard again in loss
Mengden (6-6) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out one over 4.2 innings against the Astros.
Mengden was hit hard, allowing five of his seven hits to go for extra-bases and he's now allowed six homers over the last two starts after yielding two more Tuesday. The 25-year-old has also started struggling with command of late -- after not allowing more than one walk in any of his first 11 starts, he's walked seven in 8.2 innings in his last two starts. The pair of bad outings have raised his ERA a full run up to 3.90. He'll aim to right the ship Sunday against the Angels.
