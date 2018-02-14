Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Holds early edge for No. 3 spot
Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that Mengden has the inside track for the No. 3 spot in the rotation entering spring training based on the way the right-hander finished the 2017 campaign, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Due to both health issues and uninspiring numbers at Triple-A Nashville, Mengden only made two starts for the Athletics in the first five months of the season before getting a trial in the rotation in September. The 24-year-old impressed down the stretch with a 3-1 record and 1.54 ERA over his last five starts, but his meager 7.8 K/9 rate and occasional issues with the long ball over his 115 career innings in the big leagues inhibit his fantasy upside. So long as Mengden exhibits the excellent control he showed with the Athletics in 2017 during spring training though, he should break camp as a member of the rotation.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Tosses seven scoreless in win•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Drops decision to Mariners on Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Fires seven scoreless in win over Tigers•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Fires complete-game shutout Friday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Holds Astros to three runs in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Joins starting rotation•
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...