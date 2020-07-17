Mengden (elbow) worked with pitching coach Scott Emerson on modifying his delivery during the recent shutdown, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "I've been trying to shorten up my arm action just a little bit," Mengden said. "I felt weird last year. I'm trying to be a little more fluid with not as much movement back and forward. Trying to keep everything smooth and repeatable."

The right-hander has previously utilized multiple pumps during his windup, but due to some of the inconsistencies that may have produced, Mengden has opted to eliminate some of the extra movement as well as a slide step. The intent of the change is to allow Mengden to work quicker and keep his release point steady, both of which have been issues at times in the past. The early returns have been encouraging, with Mengden looking sharp in simulated games and teammate Matt Olson praising the pitcher's curveball, movement and command.