Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Impressive in first rehab appearance
Mengden (foot) was credited with a victory in Triple-A Nashville's win over Iowa on Friday, allowing an unearned run on two hits over 3.2 innings. He struck out five.
Mengden worked up to 66 pitches and missed plenty of bats in what was an encouraging first rehab appearance. The right-hander was the second pitcher on the hill for the Sounds after starter Raul Alcantara worked a trio of scoreless frames. The Athletics should have a better feel for Mengden's plan of action going forward Saturday, after they gauge how the pitcher's foot tolerated the fairly robust workload.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Set for rehab start•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Officially lands on DL•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Heading to disabled list•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Undergoing MRI•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Flies to Oakland for further evaluation•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Exits with foot sprain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...