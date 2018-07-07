Mengden (foot) was credited with a victory in Triple-A Nashville's win over Iowa on Friday, allowing an unearned run on two hits over 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

Mengden worked up to 66 pitches and missed plenty of bats in what was an encouraging first rehab appearance. The right-hander was the second pitcher on the hill for the Sounds after starter Raul Alcantara worked a trio of scoreless frames. The Athletics should have a better feel for Mengden's plan of action going forward Saturday, after they gauge how the pitcher's foot tolerated the fairly robust workload.