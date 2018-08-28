Mengden fired four scoreless innings in a loss to the Astros on Monday, allowing four hits and two walks while recording two strikeouts.

The right-hander had just been summoned from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day, with an eye on having him log a start Thursday in place of Sean Manaea (shoulder). However, the 64 pitches Mengden threw Monday likely scuttles that plan, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports, although the veteran is still a likely candidate to take Manaea's rotation spot should the latter be sidelined for a prolonged period of time.