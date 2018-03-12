Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Inconsistency could hurt rotation chances
Mengden, who allowed six earned runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings while recording four strikeouts in a Saturday Cactus League appearance against the Rangers, is having trouble separating from other contenders for one of two potential open starting rotation spots, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old right-hander was in trouble early and often, allowing five of his six runs after coming in to open the fifth inning. The spotty performance has been a bit of a running theme for Mengden this spring, who has now allowed at least two earned runs in four of five appearances. Despite the unsightly final line, there were some positives to glean in the eyes of manager Bob Melvin, who saw his pitcher settle down over his final two frames and hit 95 mph on the gun with his fastball. "This was a little different too, where he's not starting a game," Melvin said. "He's had to come in a little bit later in the game, which is not something he's used to."
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Uneven through first three appearances•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Holds early edge for No. 3 spot•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Tosses seven scoreless in win•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Drops decision to Mariners on Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Fires seven scoreless in win over Tigers•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Fires complete-game shutout Friday•
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...