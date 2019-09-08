Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Joining big club in Houston
Mengden was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in advance of this upcoming series in Houston, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He notched a 6.16 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB in 19 innings (five appearances) since getting sent back to Triple-A in early August. Look for him to work as a long man out of the bullpen down the stretch.
