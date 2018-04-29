Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Lasts only 2.1 innings
Mengden (2-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out one across 2.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Astros.
Mengden labored through this outing, facing 15 batters and needing 57 pitches to complete just 2.1 innings. He allowed the first three batters of the game to reach base, and although a big blow never came, the Astros strung together hits and productive outs to derail Mengden's outing. Given his lack of swing-and-miss stuff -- he got only two swinging strikes Saturday and has a 9.1 percent career swinging strike rate -- he will be susceptible to outings like these against good lineups.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Has another solid outing•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Dominates White Sox for second win•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Gets first win Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Allows three earned runs Thursday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Allows five earned runs•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Final tuneup offers reason for optimism•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...