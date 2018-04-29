Mengden (2-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out one across 2.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Astros.

Mengden labored through this outing, facing 15 batters and needing 57 pitches to complete just 2.1 innings. He allowed the first three batters of the game to reach base, and although a big blow never came, the Astros strung together hits and productive outs to derail Mengden's outing. Given his lack of swing-and-miss stuff -- he got only two swinging strikes Saturday and has a 9.1 percent career swinging strike rate -- he will be susceptible to outings like these against good lineups.