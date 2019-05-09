Mengden is viewed as the most likely candidate to make a spot start for one game of the Athletics' weekend series with the Indians, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mike Fiers confirmed that he will be pushed back a day in the Oakland rotation after requiring 131 pitches to complete his second career no-hitter Tuesday against the Reds, leaving him unavailable for his scheduled turn Sunday versus the Seattle. Given that Mengden also pitched Tuesday for Triple-A Las Vegas, he makes for the most logical replacement for Fiers since he would be available Sunday on four days' rest. Mengden, who gave up just one run over six frames in his latest outing, owns a 2.77 ERA to go with 44 strikeouts and a .197 batting-average against in 39 innings on the season.