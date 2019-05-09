Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Likely to make weekend spot start
Mengden is viewed as the most likely candidate to make a spot start for one game of the Athletics' weekend series with the Indians, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Mike Fiers confirmed that he will be pushed back a day in the Oakland rotation after requiring 131 pitches to complete his second career no-hitter Tuesday against the Reds, leaving him unavailable for his scheduled turn Sunday versus the Seattle. Given that Mengden also pitched Tuesday for Triple-A Las Vegas, he makes for the most logical replacement for Fiers since he would be available Sunday on four days' rest. Mengden, who gave up just one run over six frames in his latest outing, owns a 2.77 ERA to go with 44 strikeouts and a .197 batting-average against in 39 innings on the season.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Candidate for spot start Sunday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Potential candidate for callup•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Impressive multi-inning outing•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: No-decision Monday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Will start Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...