Mengden was credited with his first save in a win over the Astros on Tuesday, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks over three innings while recording a strikeout.

Mengden managed the unlikely feat of being credited with a save in a game the Athletics won by 14 runs, as the fact he pitched three innings without blowing that sizable advantage technically qualified him for such. The veteran right-hander did surrender a two-run home run to Martin Maldonado in the ninth inning to blemish his performance to an extent, but Mengden was reasonably effective in his first appearance since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.