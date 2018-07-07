Mengden (foot) will need at least one more rehab start before returning to Oakland, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mengden reached 66 pitches in his first rehab appearance, but the team will likely want him to increase that pitch count before activating him from the disabled list. The additional rehab start means he won't be able to return to action until after the All-Star break.

