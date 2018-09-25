Mengden allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five across 5.1 innings Monday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Gordon before being pulled in the same frame. He has pitched primarily as the long-man in bullpen games for the Athletics of late, though he earned the start on Monday. It remains to be seen how he'll be used in the final series of the season, but could start Sunday against the Angels in the final game of the regular season. He now carries a 4.05 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 115.2 innings.