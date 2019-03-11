Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Optioned to Triple-A
Mengden was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
The move is something of a surprise, as Mengden seemed to have a good shot at the Athletics' fifth starter job. He could still win that job, as Oakland's unusual start to the season (an early two-game series against the Mariners in Japan on March 20-21 followed by six days off) means the team may simply want an extra hitter or reliever on the roster until a fifth starter is needed.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Impressive multi-inning outing•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: No-decision Monday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Will start Monday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Fires four solid innings•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Slated to work as primary pitcher Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Gets win with brilliant long-relief outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...