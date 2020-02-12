Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Out 6-to-10 weeks
Mengden said he expects to miss around 6-to-10 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Mengden was healthy at the conclusion of the 2019 season, but he admitted Wednesday that his elbow had acted up in a recent bullpen session, prompting him to get an MRI last week. The righty determined a scope was the best course of action to address the injury, so he'll miss all of spring training and quite possibly the first month of the regular season before a firm target date for his return emerges. Mengden will likely work as a depth starter or long-relief option for the Athletics once healthy.
