Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Picks up fourth win
Mengden (4-4) allowed no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two across seven innings as he picked up the win in Sunday's 9-2 victory over the Blue Jays.
Mengden earned his second win in a row after putting together a quality start Sunday. Through ten outings this season, he owns a 3.30 ERA and 1.08 WHIP along with 38 strikeouts across 57.1 innings. Mengden has also demonstrated impressive control during the first few months of his 2018 campaign, allowing just six total walks. The 25-year-old will look to earn his fifth win of the year in his next start, which figures to come Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
