Mengden struck out five and gave up just one earned run on three hits and one walk over five innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Friday.

After the Astros got to him for four earned runs in 2.1 innings in his last start, Mengden bounced back with a solid outing and he's now limited his opponents to one earned run in three of his last four trips to the mound. His ERA sits at 4.30 thanks to a couple of rough starts, but he does have a solid 1.19 WHIP and a 29:5 K:BB. He has a tough matchup against the same Houston lineup that roughed him up in his previous start in his next outing Wednesday.