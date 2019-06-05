Mengden will be deployed as a bulk reliever Wednesday against the Angels.

Mengden will work behind an opener (Joakim Soria) for a second straight appearance; he allowed just one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six in 4.1 innings as a bulk reliever his last time out. Overall, Mengden owns a 3.05 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 19:14 K:BB in 20.2 innings this season.

