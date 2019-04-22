Mengden, who sports a 3-0 record and 3.00 ERA across 24 innings at Triple-A Las Vegas, would be a likely candidate for promotion should Brett Anderson's ankle sprain cause him to miss at least one start, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has already proven his mettle at the big-league level in the past, most recently compiling a 7-6 record, 4.05 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 115.2 innings in 22 appearances (17 starts) last season. Anderson appears to think he avoided major injury Sunday, but Mengden stands ready if the veteran southpaw's ankle worsens over the early part of the week.