Mengden's prospects for a starting rotation spot have seen a recent boost due to both the season-ending injury to Jharel Cotton (elbow) and his most recent start Friday against the Indians, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Six days prior to his Friday outing, Mengden had just gotten touched up for six earned runs over four innings against the Rangers, a performance that naturally did nothing to help his cause in his bid for a starting job. However, the confluence of Cotton's unfortunate season-ending injury and Mengden's strong effort against a solid Indians lineup has subsequently brightened his outlook considerably. The right-hander allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in Friday's win, which serves as the longest outing by an Athletics pitcher this spring. "I was getting ahead, changeup-fastball combo was good," Mengden said. "I feel like everything is coming together."