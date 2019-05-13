Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Saddled with loss
Mengden took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings Sunday against Cleveland.
Mengden didn't get off to a great start, surrendering two runs in the first inning before giving up a big three-run homer in the sixth to put the Indians up by three. The 26-year-old right-hander tossed 60 of 100 pitches for strikes on the day, so while he was around the strike zone throughout his start, he did issue four free passes. Following a less than stellar outing, Mengden could find himself back in the minors in the near future.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Called up for Sunday's start•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Candidate for spot start Sunday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Likely to make weekend spot start•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Potential candidate for callup•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...