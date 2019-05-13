Mengden took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings Sunday against Cleveland.

Mengden didn't get off to a great start, surrendering two runs in the first inning before giving up a big three-run homer in the sixth to put the Indians up by three. The 26-year-old right-hander tossed 60 of 100 pitches for strikes on the day, so while he was around the strike zone throughout his start, he did issue four free passes. Following a less than stellar outing, Mengden could find himself back in the minors in the near future.