Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Sent back to minors
Mengden was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Mengden was sent back to the minors after struggling in a bulk-relief role Wednesday against the Angels, allowing six runs on six hits and a walk over 2.1 innings. The A's have yet to announce who will take his place in the rotation. Ryan Dull was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move.
