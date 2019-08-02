Mengden was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Mengden is the odd man out with the Athletics adding Tanner Roark at the deadline. He wasn't terrible during his time on the roster, but his 4.85 ERA and 16.8 percent strikeout rate in 55.2 innings were each far from impressive. He remains one of the top options to return to the rotation if a gap opens up.

