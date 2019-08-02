Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Sent to minors
Mengden was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Mengden is the odd man out with the Athletics adding Tanner Roark at the deadline. He wasn't terrible during his time on the roster, but his 4.85 ERA and 16.8 percent strikeout rate in 55.2 innings were each far from impressive. He remains one of the top options to return to the rotation if a gap opens up.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Likely to lose rotation spot•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Charged with loss•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Yanked early in ugly start•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Stifles Seattle in victory•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Earns fourth win•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Carried to win by offense•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...