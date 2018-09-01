Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Serving as primary pitcher Saturday
Mengden won't start Saturday's game against the Mariners, but will serve as the Athletics' primary pitcher as Liam Hendriks serves as an opener, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Mengden was set to take over for Brett Anderson (forearm) in the starting rotation, but the Athletics will instead opt to use Hendriks as an opener. Mengden fired four scoreless innings while relieving Anderson on Monday, and has a 4.47 ERA over 16 starts in the majors this season. It remains unclear if this is a one-time strategy for the Athletics or something they plan to utilize on a regular basis.
