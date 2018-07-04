Mengden (foot) will embark on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mengden was placed on the disabled list due to a foot sprain after leaving his start against the White Sox on June 23 following just two innings of work. It has yet to be announced as to whether Mengden will require multiple outings at the minor-league level, but in the event that just one is sufficient, he could be back on the mound for the Athletics next week.