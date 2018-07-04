Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Set for rehab start
Mengden (foot) will embark on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Mengden was placed on the disabled list due to a foot sprain after leaving his start against the White Sox on June 23 following just two innings of work. It has yet to be announced as to whether Mengden will require multiple outings at the minor-league level, but in the event that just one is sufficient, he could be back on the mound for the Athletics next week.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Officially lands on DL•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Heading to disabled list•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Undergoing MRI•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Flies to Oakland for further evaluation•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Exits with foot sprain•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Allows four earned runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...