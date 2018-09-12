Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Set to follow opener Tuesday
Mengden will follow opener Liam Hendriks against the Orioles on Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Mengden will cover the bulk Wednesday's innings. He's made three long-relief appearances this season, posting a 2.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB across 10.2 innings. It's unclear if he'll continue to work out of the bullpen down the stretch or if he'll rejoin the rotation at some point.
