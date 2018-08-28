Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Slated to join rotation over weekend
Mengden is scheduled to start Saturday against the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Mengden is set to enter the rotation in place of Brett Anderson, who was placed on the disabled list with a forearm strain Tuesday. The 25-year-old fired four scoreless innings in long relief during Monday's game, lining him up to start Saturday on normal rest. Mengden owns a 4.47 ERA across 16 major-league starts this season. Seeing as Anderson and Sean Manaea (shoulder) are both dealing with potentially long-term injuries, Mengden figures to stick in the rotation for multiple turns.
