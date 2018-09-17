Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Slated to work as primary pitcher Tuesday
Mengden is scheduled to work as the primary pitcher behind opener Liam Hendriks in Tuesday's game against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After making his first 16 appearances this season as a member of the Oakland rotation, Mengden has shifted to the bullpen since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville in late August. Despite the change in when he enters games, Mengden has remained a de facto starter, covering four-plus innings in three of his four relief outings. The Athletics aren't likely to deviate from how they use Mengden anytime soon, as he's been exceptional in the "primary pitcher" role with a 1.72 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in his four appearances.
