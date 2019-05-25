Mengden took a no-decision Friday, allowing only one run over four innings while allowing five hits and five walks in a 6-2 win over the Mariners.

Mengden struck out four batters in the outing, but needed 99 pitches to complete the four innings. The right-hander has a 3.31 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through 16.1 innings over three starts. Mengden is projected to start versus the Angels on Wednesday.