Mengden (5-1) earned the win against the Mariners on Tuesday, pitching seven innings and allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out three.

In typical Mengden fashion, he did not blow many batters away -- in addition to notching only three whiffs, he induced a mere four swinging strikes -- but was nonetheless effective, limiting Seattle to four baserunners. The lone blemish against him on the scoreboard was a second-inning home run off the bat of Omar Narvaez, only the fifth homer Mengden has served up in 47 innings. After losing his first start of the season, the 26-year-old has now won his last five decisions to run his record to 5-1. He'll carry a 4.21 ERA and 1.30 WHIP into his next scheduled start in Minnesota on Sunday.