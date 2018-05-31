Mengden (6-4) picked up the win Thursday against the Rays. He allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over eight innings.

Mengden was brilliant through the first eight frames of Thursday's game, blanking the Rays on just three hits. He took the mound again in the ninth inning but was chased from the contest after allowing consecutive hits to the first three batters who all eventually came around to score. The surging right-hander has now tossed seven or more innings in his past three starts and has earned a winning decision in his last four outings. His string of dominance won't last forever, but fantasy owners should be confident in rolling him out there until he shows signs of slowing. He'll take on the Rangers next Wednesday.