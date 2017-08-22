Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Struggling since return
Mengden has a 6.43 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and six strikeouts in seven innings over two starts for Triple-A Nashville in August.
He is on the 40-man roster, so if he were pitching well, Mengden would be in line for some big-league innings in September. Based on his production since returning from a rib injury, he probably profiles better in a long-relief role than in the rotation.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Resumes throwing•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Limited by rib injury•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Gives up four runs in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Roughed up in spot start•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Called up for Monday start•
-
Waivers: Is Lucas Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...