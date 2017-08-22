Mengden has a 6.43 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and six strikeouts in seven innings over two starts for Triple-A Nashville in August.

He is on the 40-man roster, so if he were pitching well, Mengden would be in line for some big-league innings in September. Based on his production since returning from a rib injury, he probably profiles better in a long-relief role than in the rotation.