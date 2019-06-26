Mengden was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Cardinals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, Mengden will join Oakland's rotation Wednesday in place of Frankie Montas, who was suspended 80 games last week after testing positive for PEDs. The 26-year-old Mengden owns a solid 3.47 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 in 49.1 innings with Nashville this season, though his 5.09 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 19:15 K:BB in 23 innings with the big club this season leaves something to be desired. That said, he should be given a bit of a leash given Oakland's depleted big-league rotation.