Mengden (2-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out four over 6.2 innings against the Astros.

Mengden was cruising along through 6.2 innings, but he then yielded back-to-back home runs to the final two hitters he faced and didn't get the necessary run support to bail him out of the loss. The 25-year-old has quietly put together a solid run of late, as he's allowed two or fewer runs with either zero or one walk in four of his last five starts. While the strikeout numbers aren't overwhelming, he still sports an impressive 33:5 K:BB on the year. He'll look to get back in the win column Tuesday against the Red Sox.